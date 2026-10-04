Nayara Energy raises petrol and diesel prices amid global market disruptions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, has increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre at its outlets, with effect from the early hours of Saturday. People familiar with the matter said the hike was aimed at narrowing the gap between domestic retail prices and rising international crude oil and refined-product costs.

Nayara Energy operates 7,108 petrol pumps across India. The latest revision came amid continued pressure on refiners due to disruptions in global energy markets. The company has made a series of fuel price adjustments this year in response to changing international market conditions.

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