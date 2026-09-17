NBT, Noida Xahitya Xabha organise ‘Bhabendra Pranati’ in Noida

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NEW DELHI: The Noida Swarna Branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha, in collaboration with National Book Trust (NBT), Ministry of Education, organised a national-level memorial programme ‘Bhabendra Pranati’ dedicated to Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia in Noida on September 13.

The daylong programme began with the inauguration of NBT’s mobile book exhibition by Branch President Dr Pradip Kumar Sarmah, followed by a children’s workshop on storytelling and drawing, conducted by NBT in association with the National Centre for Children’s Literature. Inspired by Dr Saikia’s initiative ‘Arohan,’ the workshop saw enthusiastic participation of around 150 students from three Noida schools.

Also Read: Cinematic Art of Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia