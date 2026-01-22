NEDFi study maps roadmap to boost organic farming and livelihoods in North Eastern Region

GUWAHATI: A comprehensive study on organic farming in the North Eastern Region (NER) highlighted the vast untapped potential of the region’s rich biodiversity and traditional farming practices while underlining critical gaps in certification, infrastructure and market access that limited its contribution to India’s organic exports.

The study, titled Organic Farming and Promotion of Livelihood in the North Eastern Region, was undertaken by NEDFi’s Techno-Economic Development Fund under the leadership of NEDFi Chairman and Managing Director PVSLN Murty. It examined opportunities for strengthening value chains of selected organic commodities across the region, where agriculture employed nearly 65 per cent of the population but contributed only about 0.15 per cent to the country’s organic export value due to limited certified land and productivity challenges.

Researchers found that despite being a global biodiversity hotspot with numerous endemic crops such as diverse rice varieties, bamboo species, citrus fruits, spices and medicinal plants, the region faced post-harvest losses, weak infrastructure and stiff competition from larger states. The study was conducted by consultant Sesta Development Services using extensive primary surveys and stakeholder consultations, supported by secondary data from national and international sources.

The findings identified several high-potential organic products with export prospects and analyzed production gaps, marketable surplus and demand patterns, particularly in neighbouring ASEAN markets. It also assessed how different government schemes could converge to support organic farming more effectively.

The report emphasized high-value crops native to the region, detailed case studies of specific spices, fruits and medicinal plants, and stressed greater farmer participation in processing, organized marketing and post-harvest management. It highlighted the need to expand land under organic certification, strengthen sustainable farming practices rooted in traditional methods and develop key trading hubs to improve market access.

The study projected significant socio-economic, environmental and health benefits if its recommendations were implemented, including improved farm incomes, reduced chemical usage and safer food for consumers. It proposed measures such as brand building for Northeast organic products, creation of dedicated marketing networks, use of digital platforms, blended finance models, leasing of government-funded infrastructure to farmer groups, enhanced working capital support for federations and better alignment with existing subsidy schemes.

The report concluded that targeted policy support, investment facilitation and streamlined certification processes would be essential to unlock the region’s organic farming potential and ensure sustainable livelihoods for farmers while strengthening the Northeast’s position in domestic and global organic markets, stated a press release.

