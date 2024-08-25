NEHARI hosts five-day training workshop on geospatial technologies in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), under the Brahmaputra Board, in collaboration with the National Institute of Hydrology, North Eastern Regional Centre (NIH NERC) Guwahati, conducted a five-day training workshop on “Use of Geospatial Technologies in Flood Management and Erosion Control” from August 20-24.

The training workshop was inaugurated on the August 20, by director, NEHARI, Er. Ranjit Deka. In their inaugural address the Scientist ‘D’, Dr. Swapnali Barman, and Scientist ‘C’, Dr. W.R. Singh, NIH emphasized on the advantages of using geospatial technologies in water resources. They informed the participants how geospatial technology acts as a bridge between different water resources problems and their solutions. The workshop aimed to equip junior-level officers from government departments related to land and water resources with knowledge on using geospatial technology to monitor and mitigate flood and erosion issues. 26 officials from North Eastern states participated in the workshop, which included lectures, field trips, and hands-on exercises on data collection and processing.

The scientists from NIH NERC, NESAC, and NECTAR shared their expertise, and participants were exposed to latest technologies for monitoring flood and erosion issues. The workshop was designed to bridge the gap between water resources problems and solutions using geospatial technology.

During the valedictory programme, participants expressed gratitude to the Brahmaputra Board and conveyed that the knowledge gained would aid them in carrying out flood and erosion management activities in their respective states and organizations.

