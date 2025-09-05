NEIF to debut in Singapore, showcasing Northeast India’s culture and trade

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The North East India Festival (NEIF) will make its Singapore debut from September 19 to September 21 at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, highlighting the cultural heritage, trade opportunities, and tourism potential of the North Eastern Region (NER).

Organized under the Act East Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEIF has previously been hosted in Bangkok (2019, 2022) and Ho Chi Minh City (2023). Modi had earlier termed the festival a key initiative to strengthen connectivity between Southeast Asia and Northeast India.

The 2025 edition holds special significance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of India–Singapore diplomatic relations and the India–ASEAN Year of Tourism. The festival is being organised by Trend MMS with support from the Indian High Commission, Ministry of External Affairs, state governments, and Singapore-based associations. An Investors’ Roundtable hosted by the Singapore Business Forum will precede the opening, bringing together top industrialists and Northeast leaders. Singaporean ministers will join different sessions, while Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will attend the closing ceremony.

The main exhibition on September 20–21 will feature 60 stalls with GI products, agri-horti items, food processing, handicrafts, Assam tea, and regional cuisines. About 150 folk artistes will showcase traditional performances, along with cultural presentations by Indian performers in Singapore.

Chief Organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta said the festival seeks to connect entrepreneurs, artists, and tourism promoters from the Northeast directly with ASEAN markets, paving the way for collaborations in agriculture, textiles, travel, and creative industries.

