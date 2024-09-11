NERAMAC hosts event to promote millet consumption in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) launched a two-day event, "Promotion of Millets in India," on Tuesday to raise awareness about the benefits of millet consumption and increase production among farmers.

The event, attended by over 200 beneficiaries, including millet farmers and entrepreneurs from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, aimed to create an upstream effect of increased production and promote millets as a nutritional powerhouse and alternative to rice.

Managing Director of NERAMAC, Commodore Rajiv Ashok (Retd), highlighted the benefits of millets, India's Golden Grain, and the government's thrust towards promoting this produce. The chief general manager of NABARD, Assam, Loken Das, commended NERAMAC's efforts and emphasized the collaborative approach needed to yield beneficial results for farmers.

