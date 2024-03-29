NET score to have a role in Ph.D. admission: University Grants Commission

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The UGC (University Grants Commission) said that from the academic session 2024–25, students aspiring for Ph.D. programmes can use the NET (National Eligibility Test) score in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities and higher educational institutions for admission.

The UGC issued a public notice in this regard. The notice says that “the UGC conducts the NET through the NTA (National Testing Agency) twice a year, in June and December. Currently, the NET scores are used (a) to award JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and (b) as eligibility for appointment as an assistant professor for those with a master’s degree. Many universities conduct their entrance tests for admission to their Ph.D. programmes, requiring the students to write multiple Ph.D. entrance tests. To help the students with one national entrance test for Ph.D. admission as a part of the implementation of National Educational Policy 2020, the UGC constituted an expert committee to review the provisions of the NET. Based on the expert committee’s recommendations and the meeting held on March 13, 2024, the UGC has decided that from the academic session 2024–25, the NET score can be used for admission to Ph.D. programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities and higher education institutes.”

