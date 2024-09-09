New Animals Arrive at Assam State Zoo cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden has imported some new animals from the National Zoological Park, New Delhi, under the animal exchange programme. As part of this exchange, the zoo has welcomed a pair of leucistic black buck, characterized by its unique white colouration due to leucism. A pair of exotic blue and gold macaws has also been acquired by the zoo, adding to the number of individuals it already had. As part of Assam State Zoo’s ongoing efforts to conserve wildlife via captive breeding programmes, a female one-horned rhino and a female tiger have also been obtained. These new animals will be a valuable addition to the zoo’s collection, serving both as an attraction and for educational purposes to the visitors

