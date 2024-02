GUWAHATI: Sh. K. Satish Nambudiripad, IIS (RR-1991) has taken over the charge as Director General, Northeast Zone, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B). He will preside over the zonal, regional, branch and field offices of Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, stated a press release.

