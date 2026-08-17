Newborn Found Hanging from Tree in Guwahati Forest, Rescued Alive by Locals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A newborn baby was rescued after being found abandoned in a forested area at Udaygiri Path in Devkota Nagar, Maligaon, on Sunday. Local residents spotted the baby hanging from a tree and immediately rescued the newborn. The baby was found alive and safe before residents informed the police. A police team reached the spot after receiving the information and launched an investigation into the incident. Police have yet to ascertain the identity of the person or persons who abandoned the newborn or the circumstances that led to the incident. Further investigation was underway.

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