Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A newborn was recovered by local people in Kumarpara on Tuesday. The incident came to light when locals saw stray dogs trying to pull the baby from the dumpster. Shocked and enraged by the incident, locals called the Bharalumkukh police and informed them about the matter. It was still not clear who left the newborn in the garbage.

