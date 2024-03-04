N.F. Railway introduces 2 train services to boost rail connectivity

GUWAHATI: In a bid to enhance rail connectivity, the N.F. Railway (NFR) has introduced two new train services between Jogbani-Siligiri Town and Dibrugarh-Deoghar. Among these services, train No. 15723/15724 (Jogbani-SSiliguri Town-Jogbani) will run five days in a week, and train No. 15926/15925 (Dibrugarh-Deoghar-Dibrugarh) will run on a weekly basis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train connecting Jogbani to Siliguri Town on March 2, 2024. These Express trains will improve rail connectivity between Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, fostering trade and other economic activities. The regular services of these trains will run as per the following details:.

Train No. 15723 (Jogbani-Siliguri Town) Express will depart from Jogbani at 05:40 hrs and arrive at Siliguri Town at 13:30 hrs on the same day. In the return direction, train No. 15724 (Siliguri Town-Jogbani) Express will depart from Siliguri Town at 16:50 hrs and arrive in Jogbani at 00:15 hrs on the next day. These express trains will run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, commencing their journey on March 4, 2024. The Express trains will run via Forbesganj, Arariya, Purnea Junction, Katihar Junction, Salmari, Barsoi Junction, Dalkolha, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, Thakurganj, Bagdogra, and Siliguri Junction in both directions. The trains will have twelve second-class seats, three chair cars, and one AC chair car coach for the passengers.

Similarly, train No. 15926 (Dibrugarh-Deoghar) Express will depart from Dibrugarh at 23:30 hrs with effect from March 5, 2024 (Tuesday) and will arrive in Deoghar at 06:00 hrs on Thursday. In the return direction, train No. 15925 (Deoghar-Dibrugarh) Express will depart from Deoghar at 20:05 hrs on March 7, 2024 (Thursday) and will arrive in Dibrugarh at 23:00 hrs the next day. These Express trains will run via Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Viswanath Chariali, Rangapara North, Udalguri, Rangiya Junction, Nalbari, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi Junction, Katihar Junction, Khagaria Junction, Bhagalpur, and Mohanpur in both directions. The trains will have two AC 2-tier, six AC 3-tier, seven sleeper classes, and four second class coaches for the passengers. The new train services between Jogbani and Siliguri Town will benefit the people of the North Bengal and Bihar areas. Similarly, new services between Dibrugarh and Deogarh will significantly benefit the people of the North Bank of the Brahmaputra and North Bengal areas.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of the NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

Also READ: Electrification in Dooars section of N.F. Railway completed successfully