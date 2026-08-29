NFR Cancels 4 Trains, Reschedules 2 Amid Track Restoration Near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled four train services and rescheduled two others amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2.

The cancelled trains were 15617 Guwahati–Dullabcherra Express and 15615 Guwahati–Silchar Express, both commencing journeys on August 29, and their return services 15618 Dullabcherra–Guwahati and 15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express, commencing journeys on August 30.

Train No. 15650 Narangi–Agartala Express, scheduled to commence its journey on August 29, was rescheduled to depart Narangi at 6.30 pm.

Train No. 15641 Silchar–New Tinsukia Express, also commencing its journey on August 29, was rescheduled to depart Silchar at 10.10 pm.

Train operations over the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures in place, a press release said.

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