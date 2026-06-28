NFR illuminates Lumding Railway Station with architectural facade lighting

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commissioned architectural facade lighting at Lumding Railway Station, enhancing passenger amenities while giving the station a modern and visually striking appearance.

The project features energy-efficient RGB LED facade lighting with programmable illumination effects, providing uniform lighting across the station frontage, domes, columns and other architectural elements. Weatherproof outdoor fixtures and cabling have also been installed to ensure reliable operation in all weather conditions.

According to NFR, the new lighting system enhances the station’s aesthetic appeal while promoting sustainable infrastructure through the use of long-life LED technology, which reduces energy consumption and maintenance requirements.

With the new illumination, Lumding Junction has emerged as a prominent landmark of Northeast Frontier Railway, improving night-time visibility and enriching the overall passenger experience.

The architectural lighting project is part of NFR’s ongoing efforts to modernise railway infrastructure by combining functionality with aesthetic excellence and creating passenger-friendly, sustainable railway stations.

NFR stated that the initiative reflects its continued commitment to developing world-class railway facilities and improving passenger amenities across the Northeast, a press release said.

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