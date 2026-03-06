NFR Vacates 15 Railway Quarters in Eviction Drive at Uzanbazar Colony

A joint eviction drive at Uzanbazar Railway Colony in Guwahati on Thursday resulted in the vacation of 15 railway quarters, carried out by officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the presence of security personnel.
The operation was conducted following an authority letter issued by the Estate Officer of NFR's Maligaon headquarters, dated February 23, 2026.
The drive cleared a total of 15 units across four quarter blocks. Seven units were vacated under Quarter No. DG/4 — specifically units A, B, C, D, E, G, and H. Three units under Quarter No. C/3/A (A, C, and D) were also cleared, along with two units under Quarter No. C/3/B (B and D), and three units under Quarter No. E/3 (A, B, and C).
Several senior railway officials oversaw the operation, including the Senior Section Engineer (Personnel) Guwahati, Senior Section Engineer (Works) Guwahati, Assistant Divisional Engineer (Works) Guwahati, and Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer Guwahati.
Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and officers and staff from Latasil Police Station were also present to maintain law and order during the eviction.
Authorities stated that the purpose of the drive was to clear the quarters and restore them to the railway administration.