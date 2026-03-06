NFR Vacates 15 Railway Quarters in Eviction Drive at Uzanbazar Colony

A joint eviction drive at Uzanbazar Railway Colony in Guwahati on Thursday resulted in the vacation of 15 railway quarters, carried out by officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the presence of security personnel.

The operation was conducted following an authority letter issued by the Estate Officer of NFR's Maligaon headquarters, dated February 23, 2026.

