Nine cybercriminals arrested by Hatigaon police in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Hatigaon police have been able to apprehend a total of nine miscreants involved in various cyber-based offences on Thursday during an operation at a commercial accommodation property in the Bhetapara locality of the city.

The operation was carried out in the Urbanica Homestay on Chandra Choudhury Road, where the cybercriminals had rented three rooms since April 10. Four of them were identified as Rupam Goswami, Deepak Singh, Feroz Khan, and Shloka Kumar and were confirmed as residents of West Bengal. The remaining five were found to belong to the state of Assam, but their identities were not confirmed.

The police team seized several laptops, phones, documents, and other items from their possession. According to sources, they were involved in a cybercrime racket active in Assam. They used to gain access to the bank accounts of unsuspecting victims using fraudulent means and then withdraw money or transfer the same to other accounts from these accounts at their will.

A case of cybercrime was formally registered at the Pan Bazar Cyber Police Station, and necessary legal action has been taken against those arrested.

Also Read: Guwahati: Crime Branch raids suspected call centre, probes cybercriminals (sentinelassam.com)