No Petrol or Diesel Shortage in Kamrup (M), Says DC Swapneel Paul

Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul on Wednesday assured residents that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the district, urging the public to avoid panic buying.

The DC issued the statement through a press release, asking people to remain calm and not rush to fuel stations out of concern over supply.

Residents with grievances regarding fuel availability have been asked to call the helpline number 1077.

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