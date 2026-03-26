Guwahati

No Petrol or Diesel Shortage in Kamrup (M), Says DC Swapneel Paul

Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Swapneel Paul has urged residents not to panic buy fuel, confirming adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the district.
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Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul on Wednesday assured residents that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the district, urging the public to avoid panic buying.

The DC issued the statement through a press release, asking people to remain calm and not rush to fuel stations out of concern over supply.

Residents with grievances regarding fuel availability have been asked to call the helpline number 1077.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices will not increase: Government sources

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