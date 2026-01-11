Noonmati Police Bust Diesel theft racket; over 2,300 litres seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Noonmati police intercepted an auto-rickshaw near the Mathghoria Bridge in Sector-3 and uncovered a consignment of stolen diesel. During the operation, the police apprehended Ramjan Ali, a resident of Hajo, who was found transporting the fuel. Two additional vehicles — a Magic vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 HC 6409 and a container vehicle registered as AS 01 LC 2672 —, which had been abandoned by their occupants, were also stopped in the same area. A total of three vehicles were seized in connection with the case. Police recovered 41 plastic drums containing approximately 2,320 litres of diesel from the intercepted vehicles.

Also Read: Assam: RPF Nabs Four in Diesel Theft Case at Guwahati Railway Station