North-East Food Processing Summit begins at Administrative Staff College, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The three-day North-East Food Processing Summit-2024 was flagged off by the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Atul Bora at the Administrative Staff College in Khanapara of Guwahati. The event has been organised by the Industries and Commerce Department of Assam in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Inaugurating the event, the minister mentioned that there is huge potential to boost agricultural trade by setting up food processing industries in Assam and North East and the three-day event will go a long way in exploring the same. He welcomed the representatives of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, officials of various organizations and entrepreneurs for the event.

Mentioning that the Assam government has taken several important steps for the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector as well as the food processing sector he expressed hope that the youths will pave the way for self-employment by involving themselves in this sector.

A total of 52 stalls have been set up at the event for a variety of industries from the food processing sector to showcase their products and services.

Also Read: North East Summit on Food Processing held in IIM Shillong