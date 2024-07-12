North East zonal conference highlighted publicity activities of CBC

GUWAHATI: The second day of North East zonal conference highlighted the publicity activities of government schemes and programmes carried out by the field units of Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) . Addressing the gathering, K. Satish Nambudiripad, the Director General of the North East Zone said that NE conference aims to provide a platform for exchange of ideas and mutual understanding which will ensure smooth functioning of various field units. He reviewed the issues and initiatives of the field units of Central Bureau of Communication functioning in NE zone. He further said that the issues pertaining to North East Zone must be highlighted and projected in the national scenario.

The conference featured discussions led by Indian Information Service officers from across the North East, focusing on their respective publicity activities. On the second day, officers from the Central Bureau of Communication from the eight North Eastern states highlighted the issues faced by them while doing publicity activities in their respective zone. Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau from New Delhi, and Jane Namchu, Additional Director General of the NE Zone, also shared their insights during the conference, stated the press release.

