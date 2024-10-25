Northeast Finale of Wild Wisdom Global Challenge Organized in Guwahati City

Guwahati: The Wild Wisdom Global Challenge (WWGC), launched in 2008, has grown into the largest wildlife contest worldwide, inspiring environmental stewardship among students across 95+ countries. The 17th edition, themed “The Ultimate Scaly Survivalist,” focused on reptiles and saw participation from 400,000 students in grades 6-9 from 2,200 schools globally, including 403 schools from eight North-East Indian states (Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim, and Assam). After online rounds, 280 schools qualified for the North East Finale at Don Bosco School, Guwahati, where 141 schools and 282 students competed. Supported by local educational and community organizations, the event commenced with traditional lamp lighting and cultural performances, fostering curiosity, adventure, and team spirit among young nature enthusiasts.

State Coordinator- Assam and AP State Office,WWF-India, Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, emphasized that the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge is not merely a competition but a celebration of knowledge and a commitment to preserving our planet. She highlighted the importance of understanding reptiles and the urgent need for their conservation. She further added, “Through this challenge, students have explored the diversity of reptiles, dispelled myths, and discovered the unique adaptations and behaviours that allow these creatures to thrive. The Wild Wisdom Quiz aims to deepen understanding and appreciation for these remarkable animals and the ecosystems they inhabit.”

The Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner, KVS RO, Chandrashekhar Azad, Guwahati in his speech appreciated venue school Don Bosco Panbanbazar and WWF-India andfor their effort to develop the sense of conservation among the young school children. He also asked the students to work hard to achieve their goal and to act for conservation of environment. Fr. Kishore Moshahary, SDB, Vice Principal of Don Bosco Guwahati, addressed the participants and appreciated the schools coming from all across Northeast for their efforts in environmental conservation.

North-East State Finale of Wild Wisdom Global Challenge Quiz was conducted by renowned quiz master Abhra Das. In a closely contested competition for the North East Champion Title of the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge, Manjusri Public School, Sikkim School represented by Kyorzang R. Bhutia and HissayChenchok Bhutia, both from class VIII emerged as Champion. The 2nd position was bagged by Army Public School, Shillong, Sanskriti-The Gurukul School, Guwahati bagged the 3rd position followed by Maharishi Vidya Mandir IV, Barsajai and Maharishi Vidya Mandir III, Lalmati. In the prize distribution ceremony after the competition, the State Coordinator of WWF-India AAPSO, Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, the State Secretary, BSG Assam, Smti. Arunima Devi, and the District Commissioner, Don Bosco District Association, Fr. (Dr.) Solomon Denis, sdb ,distributed the certificates and trophies to the winners. The Champion team from Manjusri Public School, Sikkim School will now represent North-East in the National Competition to be held in Delhi in the month of November 2024, stated a press release.

