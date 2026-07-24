Northeast Frontier Railway Announces Special Trains for Shravani Mela Rush

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced the operation of special train services between Katihar and Manihari under the Katihar Division to cater to the additional passenger rush during the forthcoming Shravani Mela. Train No. 07540/07539 Katihar–Manihari–Katihar Shravani Mela Special will operate 22 trips in each direction from July 25 to August 24. The train will run on designated days with scheduled stoppages at Mansahi and Mahiyarpur.

NFR will also operate Train No. 07542/07541 Katihar–Manihari–Katihar Shravani Mela Special for eight trips in each direction from July 27 to August 21. This service will also halt at Mansahi and Mahiyarpur. The railway said the special services were introduced to improve connectivity and ease passenger congestion during the annual pilgrimage, while ensuring safe and convenient travel for devotees and other passengers, stated a press release.

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