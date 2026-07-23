Northeast Frontier Railway intensifies Restoration Work in Simaluguri Section

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) intensified restoration work after floodwaters from the overflowing Dikhow River inundated Simaluguri railway station and adjoining areas in Sivasagar district, affecting rail infrastructure under the Tinsukia Division.

The flooding submerged parts of the Simaluguri station yard, railway colony and sections of the railway track. NFR said the Tinsukia Division launched round-the-clock restoration and monitoring to restore normal train services at the earliest.

More than 200 workers, along with railway engineers and supervisors, were deployed in the Selenghat–Amguri section to carry out track restoration, strengthen infrastructure and inspect affected locations. Restoration work also progressed in the Sivasagar Town–Simaluguri section despite adverse weather conditions.

Senior railway officials closely supervised the operations, with all departments working in coordination to minimise disruption and ensure the safe resumption of train services. NFR said passenger safety remained its highest priority, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR battles flood crisis; scores of trains cancelled, diverted across Northeast