Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) completes electrification of pit lines at Kamakhya junction

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway completed the electrification of both pit lines at Kamakhya Junction, enhancing the stations operational and maintenance capabilities ahead of the introduction of Vande Bharat Express and Amrit Bharat services.

The railway constructed eight pedestals to support Pantograph and Roof Mounted Package Unit maintenance for the new train sets and completed comprehensive staff training on electrified pit line safety and modern maintenance procedures.

The upgrades reflected NFR’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure, improving maintenance efficiency and supporting Indian Railways’ Net-Zero mission for a carbon-neutral network by 2030, stated a press release.

