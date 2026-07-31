Northeast Frontier Railway reviews Dimapur–Kohima Railway Project

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) General Manager Ashish Bansal recently inspected the strategically important Dimapur (Dhansiri)–Kohima (Zubza) New Railway Line Project and reviewed the progress of ongoing works.

Accompanied by senior officials, Bansal inspected tunnels, major bridges, station yards and other key construction sites. He interacted with field engineers and stressed the timely completion of the project while maintaining high standards of quality, safety and engineering.

The 78.42-km railway line, which will connect Kohima to the national railway network for the first time, includes eight stations, 20 tunnels, 27 major bridges and 149 minor bridges. The Dhansiri–Shokhuvi and Shokhuvi–Molvom sections have already been commissioned, with passenger services operating from Shokhuvi to Guwahati and Naharlagun.

NFR said construction on the remaining sections was progressing despite difficult terrain and geological conditions. The railway has targeted completion of the entire project by 2029, after which it is expected to improve connectivity and support the socio-economic development of Nagaland and the Northeast, a press release said.

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