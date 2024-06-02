Northeast Frontier Railway to conduct airborne lidar survey of Lumding-Badarpur Section

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway is all set to conduct an airborne electromagnetic lidar survey at the critical locations of the Lumding-Silchar Hill Section. The survey will be conducted during and after the monsoon and will analyse the critical location in detail for the type of soil strata, stability of the slope, presence of a natural or formed fault tending to any movement of the hill, water accumulation beneath the soil strata, formation of a slip circle, and stability of the hill toe.

The survey will be conducted between the Lumding and Badarpur sections at KM 45 to KM 125. The tender for the survey has already been finalised and awarded to a Noida-based company, M/S Garudauav Soft Solutions Private Limited. An airborne ground surface survey and a sub-surface electromagnetic survey based on a robust digital twin-based A.I.-powered one-point monitoring system will be conducted. This will monitor the dynamic geophysical landscape and subterranean environment, which will help in identifying and analysing failures and critical areas for preventive maintenance of the track environment without substantive human interventions along weak and vulnerable locations prone to land slide/slip. This will be done by using non-invasive sensors, i.e., LiDAR, optical photogrammetry, infrared mapping, ground-penetrating radar, and airborne electromagnetics. The result or output will be analysed by artificial intelligence software for better comparison of thousands of pieces of data generated by the survey, and remedial measures will be provided for such critical locations.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is used to obtain highly detailed and precise elevation data. A LiDAR survey is conducted using airborne or terrestrial LiDAR scanners to capture the topography of the project area, including the existing railway tracks, nearby terrain, and any relevant structures.

Railway surveying projects involve a range of surveying activities and techniques to support the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of railways. This survey plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of railway transportation systems, a press release said.

