Northeast Frontier Railway Upgrades Level Crossing Safety Across NE Zone

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway strengthened safety at level crossing gates across its zone through systematic upgrades of signalling systems, adoption of modern technologies and regular maintenance. The railway operated 624 interlocked level crossing gates, including eight commissioned during the current financial year, to regulate train and road traffic through safe interlocking arrangements.

NFR also installed sliding boom arrangements at 10 level crossings in Katihar, Rangiya and Tinsukia divisions, taking the total number of sliding booms to 582, to improve visibility and physical barriers for road users. The railway commissioned 500 Electric Lifting Barriers across the zone, including new installations in Rangiya division, with 14 mechanical barriers replaced during the current year.

To ensure system reliability, NFR carried out System Integrity Testing at 220 level crossing gates and conducted signalling cable meggering at 32 locations to detect electrical faults, reinforcing safety for passengers and road users across the region, stated a press release.

