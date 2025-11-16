Northeast gets first AI-enabled uCT 780 Cardiac CT scanner

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Health City Hospital in Guwahati inaugurated the North East's first uCT 780 with DELTA, an AI-driven premium Cardiac CT scanner with Spectral Imaging, on November 15. The installation marked a major technological advancement in the region's healthcare sector.

The uCT 780 offered ultralow-dose AI-powered imaging with improved precision and diagnostic accuracy for cardiac and oncology cases. Its DELTA reconstruction technology and AI-DOM dose modulation enabled up to 80% reduction in radiation exposure while improving image clarity.

The system supported advanced cardiac imaging through features such as CardioXphase AI, Dynamic Pitch technology and coronary analysis tools, which allowed high-quality scans even in patients with high heart rates or arrhythmia. It also delivered faster, non-invasive diagnosis with reduced contrast requirements.

With Dual-Energy/Spectral Imaging, high-resolution output and AI-based segmentation, the scanner enhanced cancer detection and monitoring, supporting improved screening and treatment planning.

Speaking at the event, Medical Director Prof. (Dr.) Bhabani Prasad Chakraborty said the new system would allow people in Assam and the wider North East to access world-class diagnostics locally. The inauguration was attended by senior medical leaders, including Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr. Bhabananda Das, Academic Director Prof. (Dr.) Biju Choudhury, Dr. Sasanka Baruah and Dr. Rahul Raunav Ramchiary, as noted by Facility Director Parag Jyoti Dutta.

