Northeast stakeholders emphasize need for region-specific food system policies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A regional stakeholder’s consultation on food systems transformation in Northeast India highlighted the importance of tailored policies to address the unique challenges and opportunities in the region. The event, hosted by the Food and Land Use Coalition (FOLU) India and the Balipara Foundation, brought together 42 participants from various sectors to discuss policy reforms and governance mechanisms.

The consultation emphasized the need to promote indigenous and local food systems, leveraging the region’s rich biodiversity to ensure food security and nutritional needs. Participants criticized the one-size-fits-all approach to policy-making at the national level, calling for region-specific policies that reflect the diversity of food systems in Northeast India.

The former chief, Scaling Operations at International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, Dr. Dhrupad Choudhury, stressed the importance of biodiversity in overcoming challenges. The consultation aimed to translate global recommendations into actionable strategies for sustainable food system transformation in India.

The collaboration between FOLU India and the Balipara Foundation marks a significant step towards fostering a sustainable and inclusive food system in Northeast India, empowering local communities, preserving biodiversity, and ensuring food security through region-specific policy reforms.

