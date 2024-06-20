Not a single meeting of committee held in last two years: All Assam Students Union

Is the government at all serious about the Assam Accord?

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government constituted a sub-committee in September 2021 to examine and prepare a framework for the implementation of all clauses of the Assam Accord. The sub-committee comprised several cabinet ministers and leaders of the All Assam Students Union (AASU). But, unfortunately, not a single meeting of the sub-committee was held in the last two years. It is even more unfortunate, as the sub-committee was supposed to submit its report at the end of 2022.

In the background of such a situation, the AASU has now questioned the state government’s sincerity over the clause-by-clause implementation of the historic Assam Accord. In the notification about the formation of the sub-committee, it was clearly mentioned that the committee has to submit its report within three months, i.e., by January 2022. Leave alone the submission of its report; no meeting of the sub-committee has been held since June 16, 2022.

Talking to The Sentinel, Sankor Jyoti Baruah, AASU general secretary and a member of the sub-committee, said, “After the formation of the sub-committee on implementation of the Assam Accord, a total of four meetings were held. During the meetings, we submitted our opinions, clause by clause, to the sub-committee. Regarding Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, we had submitted the report of the high-level committee chaired by Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma as our opinion.”

A high level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord was constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs during the tenure of the first BJP-led government in the state, and the report by Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma was submitted before then-CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Baruah went on to say, “As we had submitted our opinion on the subject, we expected the government to call us for finalization of the report with their views. But we were surprised that no invitation was extended to us by the government for meetings of the sub-committee, which were not held in the last two years. Moreover, we are now concerned about the seriousness of the government towards this matter of great importance, as the report was supposed to have been submitted by January 2022, within three months of the formation of the sub-committee. It has been two years and six months since the sub-committee was formed, but nothing has progressed on that front.”

He further stated, “The historic Assam Accord came to be signed on the back of the supreme sacrifice of 860 martyrs of Assam. If the government is at all serious about the accord, meetings of the sub-committee should be convened and the report submitted as soon as possible.”

It may be recalled that the Sub-Committee was mandated to examine the implementation of the Assam Accord in general, with special emphasis on Clause 6 (High Level Committee Report), Clause 7, Clause 9, and Clause 10, along with the updating of the National Register of Citizens, issues of flood and erosion, rehabilitation of martyrs’ families and victims of Assam Agitation and also in regard to the various problems faced by the state of Assam, including the potential for all-round economic development.

In addition to AASU leaders, the committee comprises cabinet ministers Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, and Pijush Hazarika.

