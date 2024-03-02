Noted actor Pranjal Saikia inaugurated 5th edition of Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav in Guwahati

Guwahati: The 5th edition of the Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2024 was inaugurated today by noted actor Pranjal Saikia. The event has been organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. This year the event will be organised in two locations of the city, i.e., on March 1 and 2 at Abhigyanm Natyakhetro in Adingiri Hill, Sankardev Nagar, Maligaon, and on March 3 at Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa.

Renowned actor Pranjal Saikia attended the opening event as the chief guest. Several other dignitaries, including Jilmil Hazarika, Sarada Choudhary, Dhurga Khatiwodi, Anup Hazarika, and Bhagirathi Baikadam, were also present for the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to mark the beginning of the event. Two workshops were also conducted on the initial day, along with the presentation of Oza Pali ahead of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranjal Saikia said, "I have been associated with this event since its very inception. The organisers have done a brilliant job promoting both theatre and the preservation of nature. On behalf of Abhigyanm, I want to invite everyone for all three days of the festival."

Sixteen students from Jagiroad College and seven students from the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute are also taking part in this event as volunteers. They will be residing at the venue for all three days and taking part in the event.

The event started with a workshop on filmmaking, soon after the welcome address. The organisers felicitated two noted personalities from the cultural arena for their contributions towards Assamese culture and traditions at the very beginning of the three-day festival. Abhigyanm presented the Late Debabrat Choudhary Memorial Theatre Personality Award 2024 to noted theatre critic Atul Mazumber and the Late Barnali Choudhary Memorial Loka Silpa Sadhana Sanman 2024 to Borbihua Rantu Saikia.

'Menaka' was the opening play of the festival to entertain the audience. Menaka is based on Homen Borgohain's Matsyagandha. It was presented by BA and written by Pakija Begum and Jimoni Choudhury, while Pakija Begum directed the play. The theater presentation was presented at 6 p.m. today.

Two plays will be presented on the second day of the event. The first one will be 'To Kill or Not to Kill', a play based on Shakespeare's Hamlet and Medea. Presented by Arnav Art, Delhi, this will be a solo act by Jilmil Hazarika and has been directed by Ovliyakuli Khodjakuli from Uzbekistan. This play will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. The second play of the day will be 'Gandhi vs. Godse' presented by Abhigyanm. It has been written, designed, and directed by Ranhang Choudhury, and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m. On the third day of the event, which is on Sunday, March 3, one play will be presented by the organizers at 6 p.m. 'Tritiyo' by Abhigyanm, which has been written, designed, and directed by Ranhang Choudhury,.

The first and second-day events, on March 1 (Friday) and March 2 (Saturday), will be organised at the Abhigyanm Natyaketra, while the day 3 events, on March 3 (Sunday), will be organised at the ITA Machkhowa. Abhigyanm invited everyone to come and enjoy the plays and attend the workshops on all three days of the event, making the 5th edition of the Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2024 a success.

Also Read: New Assam Tea Employees' Provident Fund Organisation commissioner Anjanjyoti Das appointed

Also Watch: