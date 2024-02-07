Obituary: Dr ML Goenka

Dr ML Goenka was born on March 4, 1946. He had done his graduation and post-graduation from Gauhati Medical College in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He was a renowned Gynecologist of India and founded Goenka Nursing Home, in 1980. He was a pioneer in the development of infertility treatment in North East India, delivered the first test tube baby of North East India on July 7, 1995. Since then, he has helped thousands of couples to complete their families. He expired on February 5 at the age of 78 in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. His last rites will commence at 11 am on February 7, from his home at Bharalumukh and a condolence meeting will be held on February 11 between 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm at Haryana Bhawan, Narayan Nagar, Guwahati.

