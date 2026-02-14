OBITUARY: Parimal Borkakoty

Parimal Borkakoty (Nupur) was born on the 20th of December, 1945, to Dr Ashwini Borkakoty and the late Hemaprabha Borkakoty. After retirement from a long career in both the oil and tea industries, he had settled down in Guwahati. He had been ailing for over a year and passed away peacefully on the 9th of February, 2026.

He studied at St. Edmund’s School in Shillong, completing his final examinations in 1961, and went on to do his graduation in MA (English Honours) from St. Stephen’s, Delhi. He joined the Digboi refinery under IOC in the marketing division in the year 1968 and was there until 1985. After this he joined Williamson Magor, heading their Guwahati office and handling all liaison works with the government with a quiet efficiency that had always been his hallmark. After his retirement, he kept up his social work and was the president of the Purva Titrupati Balaji Mandir, Guwahati. A gentleman to the core, he was admired by all who came in touch with him for his calm demeanour.

He has left behind his wife, Mala Borkakoty; two sons, Indraneil and Indrajeit; his sister, Satyasandha; daughters-in-law; grandchildren; and a host of relatives and admirers.

