Obituary: Utpala Mukherjee (née Hazarika)

Utpala Mukherjee (née Hazarika), an acclaimed restaurateur and chef who championed regional Indian cuisine in India and abroad, passed away on August 19, 2025, in her home state of Assam.

A beloved figure in Delhi’s culinary landscape, Mukherjee was celebrated for her ability to present traditional Indian flavours in a way that resonated with contemporary tastes while staying deeply rooted in heritage. From humble beginnings with her Indo-Chinese restaurant Haowin and the Indian restaurant Haveli, she went on to pioneer the movement for regional food in Delhi from the 1990s onwards.

Her notable ventures included the Bengali restaurant Howrah Junction, the pan-Indian dining destination Mosaic, the globally inspired menu of YWCA Kitchen, and the Assamese restaurant Baankaahi. She also represented Indian cuisine at cultural events and exhibitions around the world and co-founded the acclaimed restaurant Spice Route in Windsor, the United Kingdom, further extending her culinary legacy overseas.

Beyond her professional achievements, Mukherjee was admired for her boundless generosity and nurturing spirit. She created a home that welcomed generations of younger family members, friends, and newcomers to Delhi, offering them warmth, comfort, and a sense of belonging. Her kindness and independence made her a source of strength to all who knew her.

Utpala Mukherjee will be remembered not only for her culinary vision but also for her extraordinary spirit, independence, and compassion. Her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched and the vibrant food traditions she helped preserve and celebrate.

