Oil depots to go dry for 48 hours in greater Guwahati area on March 30

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: At the call of the Greater Guwahati unit of the North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association, the oil depots will go dry in the greater Guwahati area for 48 hours from 5 a.m. on March 30.

In a press release, the association said that they will resort to a strike against the non-enhancement and non-revision in the dealers’ commission since 2017. They decided to protest the closure of no purchase, no sale from 5 a.m. on March 30 to 5 a.m. on April 1.

