Guwahati

Oil depots to go dry for 48 hours in greater Guwahati area on March 30

At the call of the Greater Guwahati unit of the North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association, the oil depots will go dry in the greater Guwahati area for 48 hours from 5 a.m. on March 30.
Oil depots to go dry for 48 hours in greater Guwahati area on March 30

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: At the call of the Greater Guwahati unit of the North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association, the oil depots will go dry in the greater Guwahati area for 48 hours from 5 a.m. on March 30. 

In a press release, the association said that they will resort to a strike against the non-enhancement and non-revision in the dealers’ commission since 2017. They decided to protest the closure of no purchase, no sale from 5 a.m. on March 30 to 5 a.m. on April 1.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel adulteration in oil depots of Tangla irks citizens (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

Guwahati
Oil depots

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com