Once again Rukminigaon submerged as Guwahati flood woes worsen

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Rukminigaon, once considered a relatively safer locality during monsoons, has now joined the list of Guwahati’s worst-hit flood zones, as relentless rain on Tuesday paralysed life in the area. Waist- to neck-deep water submerged roads, marooned families, and trapped commuters for hours, exposing the cracks in the city’s urban infrastructure.

What should have been an ordinary monsoon shower spiralled into civic chaos, with vehicles destroyed, homes inundated, and students forced to miss classes. Office-goers reported being stuck in traffic for up to nine hours. “I left office at 6:30 p.m. but could reach home only at 11 p.m. I have stopped using the Rukminigaon route since that day,” said one commuter.

Residents expressed anger over the repeated flooding, blaming poor drainage planning and years of neglect. “I suffered a huge loss when water flooded my vehicle, damaging most of its parts. This is not the first time this has happened,” said a resident. Another parent added, “Earlier, Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar were considered the worst-hit. But this time I was stuck in neck-deep water in Rukminigaon. The Urban Affairs Minister must act instead of blaming Meghalaya every time.”

The deluge left many families traumatized. Images of submerged cars, children clinging to parents, and residents wading through filthy waters circulated widely, sparking outrage on social media.

In response, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced a master drainage project to build a comprehensive stormwater management system. Officials have claimed that temporary pumps and new drainage channels are being installed, but residents remain sceptical, citing repeated unfulfilled promises in the past.

