Once serene, Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati grapples with congestion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Once celebrated for its tranquil beauty, Dighalipukhuri now grapples with growing discontent among its residents as congestion and food vendors dominate the landscape, detracting from its former charm. The tranquil beauty of the area has been marred by crowded streets and replaced by the hustle and bustle of food vendors lining its streets.

Concerns have mounted among locals as congestion reaches unprecedented levels, complicating the daily commute for residents and visitors alike. The proliferation of food stalls along one side of the road has further exacerbated the issue, leaving little room for vehicular movement and increasing the risk of accidents.

Residents, who once were frequent visitors to the park's serene surroundings, now voice fears for their safety, particularly when it comes to their children. Moni Das, a longtime resident, lamented the decline in the area's appeal, citing congestion and foul odours as deterrents to her daily walks.

Even students from Handique Girls' College and Cotton University have not been spared from the chaos, as they navigate through a maze of vehicles and stalls just to traverse the area. Their discontent is palpable, echoing the sentiments of many who yearn for a return to the area's former glory.

Locals have voiced concerns about the lack of hygiene and waste management in the area, attributing it to the influx of food vendors. The once-pristine landscape now struggles to maintain its cleanliness amidst the influx of visitors and insufficient infrastructure.

