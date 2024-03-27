One arrested for land grabbing and forgery in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Basistha Police Station has undertaken an investigation against people involved in land-related incidents like land grabbing and forgery. During the investigation, they were able to arrest one. He is said to be a middleman involved in such illegal activities. The accused was identified as Manoj Khaklari, and he was arrested in the Nalapara locality of the region.

