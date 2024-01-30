One arrested for student’s suicide from Dhemaji, Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: One person was arrested from Dhemaji in connection to the death of a student by suicide in a PG in Guwahati. The girl was a student at a private university in the city and had committed suicide in a PG in Panikhaiti recently.

Investigating the incident, Pragjyotshpur Police arrested Prafulla Kachari from Dhemaji. According to sources, he is a student leader. It can be noted that the victim also belonged to Dhemaji and a few pictures of the girl and the arrested person in compromised positions were discovered by her family members.