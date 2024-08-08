Oppose proposed bill to amend Waqf Act: Badruddin Ajmal to Rahul Gandhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) president Badruddin Ajmal moved to the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and requested to strongly oppose the proposed bill to amend the Waqf Act.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Ajmal said that all the opposition parties should strongly oppose the bill to amend the Waqf Act in Parliament as well as outside and put pressure on the government for its withdrawal. In the letter, Ajmal said, “As per media reports, the central government is planning to bring a bill to amend the Waqf Act 2013 with sole purpose to decrease the power of Waqf Boards and Waqf Council, to curb its jurisdiction, and to change the status and nature of Waqf properties through about 40 amendments in the present Waqf Act.”

Ajmal further added, “The waqf properties are donations made by Muslim philanthropists purely dedicated to religious and charitable purposes. As of now, the Waqf boards are entitled to use the waqf properties and the revenue generated by it for welfare activities for the Muslim community, but BJP-led government intends to alter the purpose of waqf and grabbing land owned by Waqf boards through enacting amendments in the Waqf Act. This is totally a nefarious step to snatch the properties donated by Muslims for the welfare of the community and interfere in the personal and religious matter of the community. As per the proposed amendment, it would be mandatory for the Waqf boards to re-validate their properties, and also they have to re-establish ownership on the properties. This will open the Pandora’s box of deceit and the door for illegal encroachers to claim the ownership of waqf properties and would cause dangerous consequences as there are many mosques and dargahs in the country about which right-wing groups have been making false claims. So, this act would provide opportunity for them to create dispute about many such mosques and dargahs, etc., resulting in tension, division, and mayhem among the communities.”

Ajmal also sent the same letter to all the opposition party members – AAP, NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Smajwadi Party, and DMK.

