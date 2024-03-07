Opposition alliance starts disintegrating in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the announcement of AAP's decision to field its candidates in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, and Sonitpur and the TMC's announcement to contest four Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress-led Opposition Forum in Assam seemed to have the signal of its disintegration in Assam.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev made it public before the media today that it was the Congress that broke the opposition alliance, not the TMC. "We sought four of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Now, we will go it alone in these four constituencies. We have already sent the list of candidates for these four seats to our party leader, Mamata Banerjee. In fact, Banerjee asked us to field candidates in four seats in the state," Dev said. She, however, stopped short of naming the four constituencies.

When asked if TMC's decision would cause division of the opposition's votes, she said, "We are here not to divide votes. Had that been our aim, we would have fielded candidates in the remaining ten constituencies as well. We are going to be the main opposition party in Assam."

