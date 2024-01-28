Opposition alliance to stay up to 2026: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Borah said that the constituent parties of the United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) would have their alliance intact till the 2026 Assembly Election in Assam, not just the 2024 Lok Poll.

Speaking to the media today, Borah said, “The UOFA leaders had a meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi told the leaders of the parties concerned to be ready to extend the UOFA up to the 2026 Assembly election in Assam and not create any problems in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. He also asked the leaders of the constituent parties of the forum to take the alliance up to the booth level so as to garner electoral benefits.” Borah said, “Following the guidelines of Rahul Gandhi, we will issue circulars to extend the alliance up to the district, mandal, and booth levels.” Borah said, “It’s my responsibility to hold talks with the leaders of the regional parties of the opposition alliance regarding seat sharing. However, the Congress high command will hold talks with the leaders of the national parties that are constituents of the opposition alliance in Assam. We will accept the decision of the party high command.”

On Congress tickets for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Borah said, “For the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, we (Congress) received applications along with application fees from 80 aspirants. We will have to shortlist the candidates to 40 and send the list to the party high command for the final decision. In the event of leaving seats for the alliance parties, the Congress candidates who submitted their applications for party tickets in those seats will get their application fees refunded.”