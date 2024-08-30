Opposition forum submits memorandum against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The United Opposition Forum of Assam, in a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the Assam Governor, demanded the sacking of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the alleged grounds of compromising his oath and affirmation on the Constitution of India, grossly violating the constitutional provisions by creating hatred and enmity among different communities through a series of hate-filled and provocative statements.

The delegation of opposition parties was led by the general secretary of the Forum, Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The memorandum was submitted to the governor’s office secretary.

In the memorandum, the CM is alleged to have failed to establish the rule of law in Assam, indulged in rampant corruptions due to serious breakdown of law and order, and failed to provide security to the life and property of the citizens.

The memorandum makes a series of allegations against the chief minister, giving examples of hate speeches, providing numbers on the crime rate, and branding him a Muslim-hater.

