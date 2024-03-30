Orientation and training for Haj 2024: District-wise schedule announced

Staff Report

Guwahati: The district-wise orientation and training programme for Haj 2024 has been announced by the Joint State Haj Committee, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc.

For the districts of Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, the event will be conducted at the Haji Musafirkhana, Islampur, in Guwahati on April 14. For Darrang and Udalguri, it will be organised at the Youth Club Mangaldoi on April 16. For Nagaon, the training will be at Madani Hall on April 14. The venue for Hojai and Karbi Anglong is Markajul Maruf (an NGO) on April 15. For Sonitpur/Bishwanath, the venue is Musafirkhana Idgah Maidan in Tezpur on April 17.

For Morigaon, the event will be at Mori Musalmangaon Bara Masjid on April 18. For Barpeta, it will be at Hazrat Omar Academy, Hawly, on April 16. The venue for Goalpara is Hafiziya Madrassa, Goalpara, on April 14. For Nalbari and Baksa, the training will be at Nalbari Town Muktab on April 14. Hafizia Madrassa, Rangia, will host the training for Rangiya on April 17. For Bongaigaon and Chirang, the venue is Bongaigaon M.E. Madrassa (near Idgah Maidan) on April 18. For Dhubri, Bidyapara Masjid will be the venue on April 18. In Bilasipara, Bilasipara Jame Masjid will be the venue on April 20.

For Kokrajhar, the venue is Joypur M.E. Madrassa on April 17. For South Salmara, it will be at Hajimusafirkhana Hatsingimari on April 20. West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills District training will be at District Markaz Masjid on April 18. Lakhimpur's training will be at Lakhimpur Makaz Academy on April 14. Dibrugarh training will be at Graham Bazar Idgah Maidan on April 16. Jyuti Hotel Rangagara Road Tinsukia for Tinsukia on April 17. For Golaghat, it will be at Langar Shah Bhawan Sandmari, Golaghat, on April 16.

For Sivasagar, it will be organised at Madrasatul Banat (Suwali Madrassa), Hatikhuk Gaon, Sivasagar, on April 18. Hotel Greenview Conference Hall, Sonari Town, for Charaideo on April 14. For Jorhat, it will be at Ashiyana Hall in Jorhat on April 14. For Cachar, it will be organised at Markaj Bhawan Ghonaila, Malurgram, and Silchar on April 16. Karimganj will have training at Kanishail Markaz on April 17. For PatharKandi, the venue will be Kabarband M.E. Madrassa on April 18. Kalain Senior Madrassa will host the event for Kalain on April 20. Community & Cultural Centre, Hailakandi, for Hailakandi on April 15. Deurail Title Madrassa for Badarpur on April 17. Asimia M.E. School for Asimganj on April 18.

This list was signed by Md. Abul Kalam, Executive Officer and Secretary of the Joint State Haj Committee of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc. Also, the orientations and training will start at 10 a.m. on the mentioned dates and venues. It must be noted that a total of 3,905 people have applied to the Joint State Haj Committee (JSHC) to participate in this year's Haj pilgrimage.

