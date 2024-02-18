Our ‘Maa’ Jaba Das: A Tribute

At 77 years of age, our Maa Jaba Das departed for her celestial abode on February 7, 2024, afternoon from her home in Sundarpur, Guwahati. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was also an adored grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, and aunt.

She was born in Jorhat on July 17, 1946, attended Loretto Convent in Shillong, Little Flower School in Dibrugarh, and studied at Handique Girls College, Guwahati. She got married to our father, Surjya Kumar Das, at the age of 21 and, by virtue of Deuta’s job in ASEB, stayed at different places like Namrup, Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Chandrapur, etc., and was known as ‘Nobou’ to everyone. With selfless love and care, she raised us, her four children, and was a role model for us on how to accept responsibility, to be grateful for what we have, and to recognise differences in others.

Maa was one of the most beautiful souls one could ever meet and the most devoted, modest, understanding, kind, and family-oriented woman one could meet. She was an invaluable and irreplaceable force in everyone’s life because of her lovely disposition and the sincere care she bestowed upon the people around her. Her home was open to everyone, and her hospitality made them feel welcome and important. In her later years, she suffered from several health issues, but she faced those challenges with comparable patience and optimism.

On the occasion of her Adya Shraddha today, we pray to grant eternal peace to her soul.

Rimi on behalf of the family

