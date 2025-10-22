Over 900 Assam Police Personnel Martyred since 1964: DGP Harmeet Singh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police have lost more than 900 personnel in the line of duty since 1964, Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said on Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the occasion, Singh highlighted the courage, commitment, and selflessness demonstrated by the force over decades. “This year alone, 191 officers and jawans across the country have sacrificed their lives while serving the nation,” he added.

Recalling history, Singh said that during the Chinese attack in Leh-Ladakh in 1961, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police laid down their lives defending the borders. Following this, the Inspectors General of Police Conference in 1962 decided to observe October 21 annually as Police Commemoration Day to honour those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service.

The DGP urged citizens to pause and remember these brave officers, calling on everyone in Assam to observe two minutes of silence at home. “Their dedication to duty continues to inspire us all,” Singh said.

