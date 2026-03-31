Guwahati

Over Rs 4.66 Lakh Seized From Woman Travelling From Manipur During Election Cash Check in Guwahati

Basistha Police seized Rs 4,66,800 from a woman at Maikhuli during election surveillance checks, handing the cash over to the flying squad for investigation into its source and intended use.
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A routine election surveillance drive by Basistha Police in Guwahati led to the seizure of over Rs 4.66 lakh in cash from a woman travelling from Manipur, raising concerns over possible illegal fund movement ahead of the April 9 Assam assembly elections.

The interception took place at Maikhuli, where police had set up checks as part of intensified monitoring measures during the poll period.

Also Read: Rs 89,900 in cash seized at Lalpul in Dalgaon

During the inspection, officers stopped the woman and recovered Rs 4,66,800 in cash. In line with election commission protocols, the seized amount was handed over to the flying squad for further examination.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the origin of the money and establish its intended use.

As of the time of reporting, officials stated that no conclusive details regarding the source or purpose of the cash had emerged, and the matter remained under active investigation.

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