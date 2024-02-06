Paltan Bazar Police apprehend 5 dacoits in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Caring out an operation on Monday, Paltan Bazar Police was able to apprehend a gang of dacoits. The operation was undertaken based on a complaint filed against the gang for looting an expensive phone, a wallet with ATM cards and a bag from Mukesh Choudhury, a resident of Siliguri. The accused were identified as Nabirul Islam, Anamika alias Aqlima Khatun, Banis Ali, Noor Mohammad, and Saleha Khatun and necessary action has been initiated.

According to the victim, he was lured by Anamika in the name of introducing him to a woman. They had come in contact when Anamika worked at a parlour in Siliguri around three years back. He arrived at ISBT Guwahati on January 9, from where he was called to Ulubari where he met with Noor Mohammad and they had food together. They hired an autorickshaw and with the help of Banis Ali alias Rahul Ali, Nabirul Islam and Saleha Khatun, the decoits were able to get him intoxicated.

Following this, they looted him and left him on the roadside and he moved back to Siliguri on January 10. But between January 11 and 14, Rs 3.50 Lakh was withdrawn from his bank account. Thereafter the victim lodged a complaint with the Paltan Bazar Police. During the investigation, Aqlima Khatun and Noor Mohammad were arrested from Darrang while the other three were arrested from Goalpara.

