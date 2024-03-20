Paragjyoti Prakashan felicitates Padmashri DN Bezboruah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Paragjyoti Prakashan felicitated Padmashri D.N. Bezboruah, founder editor of The Sentinel, at his Chandmari residence in Guwahati today. After the felicitation, the veteran journalist and former president of the Editors' Guild of India said, "The lack of healthy journalism based on truth is felt now. It's very unfortunate. The decline in inspiration and encouragement among the youth is visible in Assam now. The elders should think about how they can give a positive direction to the new generation."

On behalf of Paragjyoti Prakachan, retired commissioner-secretary to the Assam government, Anjan Sarma, said, "Moral degradation among a section of the youth is a fact now. Senior writers, journalists, intellectuals, and others should show the right direction to the new generation. Bezborauah is an ideal personality for all of us."

Lyricist Sachin Das said, "The editorials that Bezboruah wrote for The Sentinel are evergreen."

Journalist Dipak Sarma said that the personality of Bezborauh attracts everyone. The felicitation package comprises a gamosa, a seleng sador, a bunch of books, and the citation.

