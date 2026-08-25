Parents of Missing Guwahati Student Stage Hunger Strike on Flyover, Demand Answers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The parents of a missing college student staged a protest on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma flyover connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.

The missing student, Surajit Rajbongshi, had been untraceable since June 29. He was a fourth-semester student of RG Baruah College and had reportedly worked as a delivery executive with Blinkit to support his family financially.

According to his father, Suren Rajbongshi, the family found Surajit’s motorcycle and helmet abandoned near their residence in the Segunbari-Shivanandapur area of Fatasil Ambari. However, they could not trace the student. The family subsequently approached Fatasil Police, but Suren Rajbongshi alleged that authorities had failed to provide a satisfactory update despite nearly two months having passed since the disappearance.

Seeking answers and action, Surajit’s parents began a hunger strike on the flyover and demanded that authorities trace their son and ascertain what had happened to him.

Personnel from Bharalumukh Police Station reached the spot after the protest began and took the parents to the police station. As they were reportedly unwell, police subsequently sent them to a hospital for medical attention. The family demanded a comprehensive investigation into Surajit’s disappearance and continued to seek information about the whereabouts of their son.

Also Read: Assam: Missing elderly woman rescued after 13 months, reunited with family